US Concludes Iran Behind Cyberattack On 'Our NATO Ally' Albania - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United States has concluded that Iran is responsible for a July cyberattack against Albania, a National Security Council spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran and ordered its diplomatic personnel to leave within 24 hours.

"For weeks, the U.S. government has been on the ground working alongside private sector partners to support Albania's efforts to mitigate, recover from, and investigate the July 15 cyberattack that destroyed government data and disrupted government services to the public.

We have concluded that the Government of Iran conducted this reckless and irresponsible cyberattack and that it is responsible for subsequent hack and leak operations," Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The US "strongly condemns the cyberattack "against our NATO Ally, Albania," joining Tirana's call for Iran to be held accountable for "this unprecedented cyber incident," she added.

