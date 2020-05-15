UrduPoint.com
US Concludes IS Khorasan Conducted Attacks On Afghan Maternity Ward, Funeral - Khalilzad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US government has reached the assessment that the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a terrorist group banned in Russia, carried out the attacks on a hospital maternity ward and on a funeral in Afghanistan this week, Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said in a statement.

"The US government has assessed ISIS-K [IS] conducted the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral earlier this week in Afghanistan," Khalilzad said in a Twitter message on Thursday. "ISIS has demonstrated a pattern for favoring these types of heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world."

