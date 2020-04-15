MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia would welcome the United States' condemnation of the Prague authorities' decision to dismantle a monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union, Ivan Konev in the Czech capital, Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we would prefer that the United States, alongside Russia, had condemned the actions of the Prague authorities, and better yet, prevented the action. After all, the decision to dismantle the monument was made back in 2019 and was implemented only now, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic," Antonov stated.

The ambassador criticized US lawmakers and journalists for their failure to respond to the removal of the monument to Marshal Konev, a major figure in the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

"They have clearly forgotten that the Soviet military leader was awarded the Legion of Merit of the United States. The troops under his command liberated Auschwitz," he stated.

Russian prosecutors have opened a criminal case against authorities in the city of Prague on the grounds of violating symbols of Russia's military glory. The statue was dismantled on April 3.

The decision made by Prague 6 district authorities to dismantle the monument was a cynical one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.