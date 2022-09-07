US, Condemning Russia-Myanmar Cooperation, Wants to Disrupt Stability - Min Aung Hlaing

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The United States, condemning cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, wants to disrupt stability in the world and the region, the country's leader, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The reason for the condemnation (by the United States) of cooperation between our countries lies in the desire to unbalance global stability. In a multipolar world, we - both Russia and Myanmar - want to maintain peace and stability. ASEAN also plays a big role in this. And the United States is dissatisfied because it wants to create a unipolar world. Such interference by the US is always carried out under the pretext of democracy, human rights and creating dependence on the Dollar," he said.