US Condemns Alleged Russian Cyberattack on Georgia - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The United States has blamed Russia for a wave of cyberattacks on Georgia last October and believes the operations aimed to sow division in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"On October 28, 2019, the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Main Center for Special Technologies (GTsST, also known as Unit 74455 and Sandworm) carried out a widespread disruptive cyber attack against the country of Georgia," Pompeo said. "The United States calls on Russia to cease this behavior in Georgia and elsewhere."

Pompeo did not provide any evidence to substantiate his claim that Russia was behind the attack, which he said targeted several thousand Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcasts of at least two television stations.