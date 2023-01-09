US Condemns 'Any Effort to Undermine Democracy in Brazil' - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden is following the situation in Brazil, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro seized the congress building in the capital city of Brasilia, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan said on Twitter on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the Sunday attacks on the National Congress and the Supreme Court by protesters in Brasilia.

"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join (Brazilian President) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in urging an immediate end to these actions," Blinken said on Twitter.