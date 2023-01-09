UrduPoint.com

US Condemns 'Any Effort To Undermine Democracy In Brazil' - National Security Adviser

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Condemns 'Any Effort to Undermine Democracy in Brazil' - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden is following the situation in Brazil, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro seized the congress building in the capital city of Brasilia, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan said on Twitter on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the Sunday attacks on the National Congress and the Supreme Court by protesters in Brasilia.

"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join (Brazilian President) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in urging an immediate end to these actions," Blinken said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Supreme Court Democracy Twitter Brasilia Brazil United States Congress Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

4 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

5 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

7 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.