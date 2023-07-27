US Condemns Any Efforts to Seize Power in Niger - Ambassador to UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United States condemned efforts to seize power in Niger and urged the soldiers behind the mutiny to release President Mohamed Bazoum, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the military of Niger appeared on national television and said that Bazoum had been removed and the borders of the country had been closed.

"The United States strongly condemns any effort to seize power by force and disrupt the constitutional order in Niger. We call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

And we call for respect for the rule of law and public safety," Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter.

She also added that Niger is a critical partner for Washington.

On Wednesday, members of Niger's presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital Niamey and blocking off President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

The alleged reason for the mutiny is Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.