UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Arrest Of 8 Hong Kong Opposition Politicians Over Parliament Fight - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:28 PM

US Condemns Arrest of 8 Hong Kong Opposition Politicians Over Parliament Fight - Pompeo

The United States has denounced the detainment of eight opposition figures in Hong Kong arrested over a brawl in the local Legislative Council on May 8, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The United States has denounced the detainment of eight opposition figures in Hong Kong arrested over a brawl in the local Legislative Council on May 8, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States strongly condemns the arrests of eight pan-democratic politicians in Hong Kong, including five sitting members of the Legislative Council," Pompeo said. "The arrest of these lawmakers six months after the incident in question is a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes."

Earlier on Monday, the South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung was arrested over a brawl in the Legislative Council on May 8, making him the eighth opposition politician to be detained for being involved in the incident.

Pompeo said the Hong Kong government's harassment and intimidation of pro-democracy representatives and attempts to stifle dissent are stark examples of its ongoing complicity with what he called is the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party, which seeks to dismantle the promised autonomy of Hong Kong and eviscerate respect for human rights.

"We call on Beijing and the Hong Kong government to respect the right of the Hong Kong people to air their grievances through their elected representatives," Pompeo said.

Hui was detained when he showed up at a police station for an unrelated issue in the morning. The opposition lawmaker is now a suspect in a case involving two violations under Hong Kong's Powers and Privileges ordinance.

On May 8, a fight broke out in the Hong Kong legislature as members were trying to appoint a new committee chairman responsible for checking government bills before lawmakers vote on them.

Related Topics

Police Station China Vote Beijing Hong Kong United States May Post Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Race to save whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass st ..

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns petitions against Sindh Hig ..

12 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure : A ..

12 minutes ago

Bulgaria police to cover virus ambulance shortage

14 minutes ago

FM shares concerns with German counterpart over ri ..

14 minutes ago

SSP internal accountability assumes charge

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.