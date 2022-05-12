US Condemns Arrests of Cardinal Zen, Other Hong Kong Activists - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The US government denounces the arrests of Cardinal Joseph Zen and other activists by Hong Kong and urges authorities to release them immediately, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We do strongly condemn the arrests of Cardinal Joseph Zen, Margaret Ng, Hui Po-keung, and Denise Ho," Price said. "Arresting these veteran activists, scholars and religious leaders under the so-called national security law Hong Kong authorities have again demonstrated that they will pursue all means necessary to stifle dissent and undercut protected rights and freedoms.

We call for the immediate release of all of those who remain safe in custody."

Price added that the State Department will have more to say on the matter later on Wednesday.

On June 30, 2020, China introduced the National Security Law in Hong Kong in response to massive pro-democracy protests that swept through the city the previous year. Under the law, subversion, secession, cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorist acts are all prohibited, with each violation carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.