US Condemns Assassination Attempt On Myanmar's UN Envoy

Sun 08th August 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Myanmar's UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun, who is currently pressured to resign by the country's military junta.

"We unequivocally condemn this threat to Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, which fits a disturbing pattern of authoritarian leaders and their supporters reaching across the globe - including into the United States - to persecute and repress journalists, activists, and others who dare speak or stand against them," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

She further expressed her solidarity with the Myanmar's envoy, who "continues to demonstrate remarkable courage and bravery in speaking on behalf of the people of Burma [Mynamar] who demand a return to democracy.

Kyaw Moe Tun had denounced the military takeover of the country and sided with the government in exile.

On Friday, the US authorities arrested two Myanmar citizens in New York, Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw, for allegedly plotting to kill Kyaw Moe Tun. Htut, 28, was in contact with an arms dealer in Thailand linked to Myanmar's military and the two individuals discussed plans to hire people to hurt the ambassador to force him to resign from his post or to kill him if he refused, the Justice Department said.

