US Condemns Attack on Afghan Defense Chief, Urges Taliban to End Violence - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States condemns the attack against Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi and urges the Taliban (banned in Russia) to halt its attacks, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We unequivocally condemn the targeted attack on Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi... the Taliban have claimed responsibility for this shameful act, the Taliban must stop this ongoing violence, they must stop it," Price told reporters.