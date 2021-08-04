UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Attack On Afghan Defense Chief, Urges Taliban To End Violence - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

US Condemns Attack on Afghan Defense Chief, Urges Taliban to End Violence - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States condemns the attack against Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi and urges the Taliban (banned in Russia) to halt its attacks, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We unequivocally condemn the targeted attack on Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi... the Taliban have claimed responsibility for this shameful act, the Taliban must stop this ongoing violence, they must stop it," Price told reporters.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Russia Price United States Bismillah Khan

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

21 minutes ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

51 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: J ..

PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: Jamshaid Iqbal

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges world to hold India accountab ..

Prime Minister urges world to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kash ..

5 minutes ago
 Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran ..

Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran for Alleged Attack on Vessel - ..

5 minutes ago
 UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's exp ..

UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's export to Italy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.