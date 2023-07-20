Open Menu

US Condemns Attack On Swedish Embassy In Iraq, Offers Support - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

US Condemns Attack on Swedish Embassy in Iraq, Offers Support - State Dept.

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States condemns the attack on the embassy of Sweden in Iraq and has offered support support to Swedish officials in the aftermath of the incident, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in the early hours of July 20," Miller said.

Officials in Washington remain in contact with their Swedish partners and have offered them support, he added.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad early on Thursday and set it on fire to protest against a planned Quran burning outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, according to media reports.

Swedish police on Wednesday gave a green-light for the Quran-burning protest, scheduled for Thursday, less than a month after another Quran-burning in Stockholm in late June ignited anti-Sweden protests in Baghdad.

Miller stressed that freedom of peaceful assembly is an essential hallmark of democracy but called the attack "an unlawful act of violence."

"It is unacceptable that Iraqi Security Forces did not act to prevent protesters from breaching the Swedish Embassy compound for a second time and damaging it," he added.

The US calls on the Iraqi authorities to honor their international obligations to protect all diplomatic missions in the country against any intrusion or damage, Miller said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has demanded that the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad leave the country because of the Swedish government's repeated authorizations for the Quran burning protests, the Iraqi prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Washington Democracy Iraq Baghdad Stockholm United States Sweden June July Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

17 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

18 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

48 minutes ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

52 minutes ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

24 minutes ago
PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

19 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

2 hours ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks o ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks off

19 minutes ago
 S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on l ..

S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on lower home prices

19 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

2 hours ago
 Asian stocks close Thursday in red

Asian stocks close Thursday in red

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World