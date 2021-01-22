UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Baghdad Terror Attack, Offers Condolences To Victims' Families - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Condemns Baghdad Terror Attack, Offers Condolences to Victims' Families - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The United States has denounced the terror attack that took place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier and left dozens dead and had offered condolences to the families of the victims, State Department Acting Secretary Daniel Smith said in a statement.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's terrorist attacks in Baghdad," Smith said Thursday. "They were vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery of those wounded.

"

A representative of the Iraqi Health Ministry said earlier in the day that 32 people were killed in a twin suicide bombing attack that hit a packed market in central Baghdad. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) was responsible for many suicide attacks in Iraq in the past.

Several countries, including Russia, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Iran, have strongly condemned the bombing.

The Iranian embassy said that Tehran stood by its neighbor and was ready to offer any possible assistance to Iraq in its fight against jihadists, according to the Mehr news agency.

