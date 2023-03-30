UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Burma's Election Commission For Dissolving 40 Political Parties - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 08:50 PM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington condemns the decision of Burma's Union Election Commission to abolish 40 political parties

"We strongly condemn the Burma military regime-controlled Union Election Commission's decision to abolish 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD)," Blinken said in a statement.

According to those developments, Blinken added that future elections would be "deeply flawed," stressing that they would not represent the will of the Burmese people.

Moreover, the decision to dissolve all those parties, including the NLD which was elected during the 2020 elections, shows that the current military government continues to actively undermine popular will to participate in a multi-party democracy, Blinken continued.

Accordingly, he added that Burma's crackdown on political dissent and efforts to "eradicate" civic spaces are aimed at further strengthening their own power and political interests.

Secretary Blinken said the U.S. calls on the Burmese military government to revoke the decision, and put an end to the violence inflicted on the people of Burma, noting the government must free all prisoners "unjustly" detained and respect its commitments under international law.

"We remain committed to supporting genuine multiparty democracy," Blinken said, noting the importance of peace and respect for human rights.

