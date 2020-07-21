US Condemns Car Bombing in Syria, Urges Ceasefire - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United States "strongly condemns" the latest terrorist attack in Syria, which killed eight people, and continues to support the nationwide ceasefire, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

A car bomb exploded on Sunday near the opposition-controlled northwestern city of Azaz.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to all those harmed in this senseless tragedy. As we have stated in the past, such acts are unacceptable by any side in this conflict, and attacks against civilians are never justified," Ortagus said on Monday.

Violence impedes the hope for a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Syria and reiterated US support for a nationwide ceasefire, Ortagus added.

Azaz, part of Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, is controlled by the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army opposition group. Northern Syria is regularly rocked by bomb blasts, routinely blamed by Ankara on the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units.