WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The United States condemned China's activities against democratic institutions in Hong Kong after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution to reform the territory's electoral system, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We condemn the PRC's continuing assaults on democratic institutions in Hong Kong," Price said during a press briefing. "The changes approved by the National People's Congress today, on March 11, are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation, and stifling political debate in order to defy the clear will of people in Hong Kong and deny their voices in their own governance."