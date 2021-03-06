(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The United States condemns China's continued assaults on Hong Kong's democracy amid Beijing's preparations to alter the special region's electoral system, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The United States condemns the PRC's [People's Republic of China] continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong," Price said. "The reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system... are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, Hong Kong's freedoms and the democratic processes, limiting participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate in order to defy the clear will of the people of Hong Kong and to deny their voice in their own government."