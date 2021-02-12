(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States has denounced the decision by China to ban BBC World and urged Beijing to provide full access to both internet and media, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We absolutely condemn the PRC's decision to ban BBC World news," Price said. "The PRC maintains one of the most controlled , most oppressive, least free information spaces in the world... We call on the PRC and other nations with authoritarian controls over their population to allow the full access to the internet and media."