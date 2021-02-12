UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns China's Decision To Ban BBC World - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Condemns China's Decision to Ban BBC World - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States has denounced the decision by China to ban BBC World and urged Beijing to provide full access to both internet and media, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We absolutely condemn the PRC's decision to ban BBC World news," Price said. "The PRC maintains one of the most controlled , most oppressive, least free information spaces in the world... We call on the PRC and other nations with authoritarian controls over their population to allow the full access to the internet and media."

Related Topics

Internet World China Beijing Price United States Media

Recent Stories

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

48 minutes ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police refer 1,688 violations to Emergen ..

2 hours ago

Bonner puts West Indies on par in second Banglades ..

17 minutes ago

Poor diet top contributor to heart disease deaths ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.