MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The United States condemns China's response sanctions introduced against persons and legal entities in the United States and Canada over these countries' unilateral restrictions linked to the Chinese region of Xinjiang, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We condemn the People's Republic of China's sanctions on two members of the independent and bipartisan @USCIRF [United States Commission on International Religious Freedom]. Beijing's attempt to silence criticism of serious human rights abuse in Xinjiang only contributes to growing international scrutiny," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers included four Chinese citizens and one organization on the sanctions list over alleged human rights violations and what they perceive as persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

Beijing responded by imposing sanctions on ten European officials and four organizations.

The US, Canada and the UK later also joined in on the sanctions against China. In response, China sanctioned the chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Conelly Manchin, Vice Chair Tony Perkins, and Canadian member of parliament Michael Chong.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Western sanctions were "based on rumors and misinformation."

Meanwhile, the foreign ministries of several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Finland, have summoned Chinese ambassadors over the Xinjiang sanctions issue.