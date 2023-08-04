Open Menu

US Condemns Conviction Of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny For Extremism - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 09:56 PM

The United States condemns a Russian court's decision to convict political opposition figure Aleksey Navalny on extremism charges and sentence him to 19 years in prison, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday

"The United States condemns a Russian court's further sentencing and conviction of opposition politician and anti-corruption campaigner Aleksey Navalny to an additional 19 years in prison on unfounded charges of so-called 'extremism,'" Miller said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the Moscow City Court sentenced Navalny to 19 years in a maximum security prison for establishing an extremist community, financing extremist activities and other crimes.

The prosecutors requested a 20-year prison sentence.

Navalny's trial was "unjust" due to restrictions placed on court proceedings and access to evidence, the statement said.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of pursuing criminal charges against Navalny in retaliation for his political activities.

The United States condemns the continued detention of Navalny and more than 500 other individuals that Washington has designated as political prisoners in Russia, the statement said.

The United States will continue to closely follow Navalny's case and advocate for his release, the statement added.

