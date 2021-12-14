US Condemns Convictions of Tikhanovsky, Other Opposition Figures in Belarus - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a Belarusian court's decision to convict a number of Belarusian opposition figures, including Sergei Tikhanovsky, an opposition blogger and the jailed husband of fugitive former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"The United States condemns today's politically motivated convictions of Belarusian opposition figures Syarhey Tsikhanouski, Mikalai Statkevich, Radio Liberty journalist Ihar Losik, and others in judicial proceedings that do not conform to the rule of law," Blinken said in a statement.

Tikhanovsky was accused of plotting mass riots in Belarus. He has been sentenced to 18 years in a maximum security prison.