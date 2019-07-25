US Condemns Deadly Bombing Attacks in Kabul - Ambassador to Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The United States condemned on Thursday the three bomb blasts that took place in Afghanistan 's capital earlier in the day and killed at least 15 people.

One of the bombing attacks targeted a bus of the Afghan Ministry of Mines, killing eight of its employees and wounding at least 27 others.

"The US condemns today's multiple attacks in #Kabul. ... The US stands with the people of Afghanistan in their aspiration for peace and a better future. #AfghanPeaceProcess," US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass tweeted.

The Taliban movement has denied responsibility for the bombing that killed the ministry staffers but did claim responsibility for one of the other bombings that took place in Kabul's Police District 9.

Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.