UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Deadly Bombing Attacks In Kabul - Ambassador To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:18 PM

US Condemns Deadly Bombing Attacks in Kabul - Ambassador to Afghanistan

The United States condemned on Thursday the three bomb blasts that took place in Afghanistan's capital earlier in the day and killed at least 15 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The United States condemned on Thursday the three bomb blasts that took place in Afghanistan's capital earlier in the day and killed at least 15 people.

One of the bombing attacks targeted a bus of the Afghan Ministry of Mines, killing eight of its employees and wounding at least 27 others.

"The US condemns today's multiple attacks in #Kabul. ... The US stands with the people of Afghanistan in their aspiration for peace and a better future. #AfghanPeaceProcess," US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass tweeted.

The Taliban movement has denied responsibility for the bombing that killed the ministry staffers but did claim responsibility for one of the other bombings that took place in Kabul's Police District 9.

Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Russia Split United States Government

Recent Stories

Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand ..

48 minutes ago

Ukraine holds Russian tanker in Black Sea port: se ..

6 seconds ago

PTI leader terms Prime Minister's US visit a great ..

8 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Russian Tanke ..

9 seconds ago

AJK president lauds overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris ..

15 seconds ago

CTP directs wardens to maintain smooth flow of tra ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.