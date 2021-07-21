UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Deadly Islamic State Terror Attack In Baghdad - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Condemns Deadly Islamic State Terror Attack in Baghdad - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States condemns the attack in Baghdad, Iraq, carried out by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and extends condolences to the victims' families, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack in Baghdad yesterday. ISIS [Islamic State] has claimed responsibility for the attack in Sadr City, which killed at least 30 people and injured dozens of others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery for all of those wounded," Price said.

The attack, carried out by a suicide bomber, also wounded 47 people. Sadr City has been a victim of three terrorist attacks this year, with the first two carried out in January and June.

This attack came on the eve of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha.

Price also condemned the rocket attacks near the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital Kabul while gathered crowds there were engaged in Eid al-Adha prayers.

