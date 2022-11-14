US Condemns Deadly Istanbul Blast - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The United States has condemned the explosion in Istanbul that resulted in the death of at least six people, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Turkiye. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkiye in countering terrorism," Jean-Pierre said in a Sunday statement.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act by the authorities, left 81 people injured, 39 of them have already been released from hospitals.

According to Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, a woman is suspected of having carried out the terrorist act in Istanbul on Sunday.