US Condemns Deadly Shooting At Jehovah's Witnesses Center In Hamburg - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

US Condemns Deadly Shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses Center in Hamburg - State Dept.

The United States "strongly condemns" the deadly shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) center in Hamburg, the State Department said on Friday

"The United States government strongly condemns the senseless act of violence that occurred at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg, Germany, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries. Our condolences are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time," spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

He pointed out that no one should have to fear for their safety while attending a place of worship.

"Such acts of violence have no place in any society.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Germany and pledge our support to assist as needed," Price said.

On Thursday evening, a man attacked a Jehovah's Witnesses center in Hamburg, killing seven people.

The head of Hamburg's state security, Thomas Radszuweit, said four men, two women and an unborn child � all German citizens � were killed in the shooting, while six women and two men were injured, four of whom received serious wounds. He also confirmed that the attacker was a 35-year-old German citizen Philip F. who was a former member of Jehovah's Witnesses himself.

The shooter committed suicide after the police arrived at the scene.

