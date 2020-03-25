UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack On Sikh Temple In Kabul - Pompeo

Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

US Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul - Pompeo

The Untied States condemns the deadly terrorist attack on the Sikh temple in Kabul and emphasizes the importance of the ongoing Afghan peace process, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Untied States condemns the deadly terrorist attack on the Sikh temple in Kabul and emphasizes the importance of the ongoing Afghan peace process, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"The United States condemns the horrific ISIS-K [Islamic State-Khorasan]-claimed attack on Sikh temple and community center in Kabul this morning, which took the lives of more than two dozen innocent people," Pompeo said. "The Afghan people deserve a future free from ISIS-K and other terrorist activity."

Pompeo said the ongoing peace process remains a prime opportunity for the Afghans to come together to negotiate a political settlement and urged all Afghans to embrace it.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said a security operation that was ongoing in the Sikh temple in Kabul since Wednesday morning ended with the killing of a lone terrorist that attacked� the Sikh temple in Kabul. The Interior Ministry added that 25 Hindu and Sikh worshipers were in the attack, eight injured and 80 others were rescued in the operation.

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has taken responsibility for the attack while the Taliban movement has denied any involvement.

