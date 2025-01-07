Open Menu

US Condemns DRC Rebels' 'brazen Ceasefire Violations'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

US condemns DRC rebels' 'brazen ceasefire violations'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The United States on Monday condemned "brazen ceasefire violations" in the Democratic Republic of Congo by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who seized control of a key town in the east at the weekend.

"The continued advances by the M23, including the taking of Masisi town this weekend, damage efforts to reach a negotiated peace in eastern DRC while harming and displacing civilians in the area," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"M23 must immediately cease hostilities and abide by the ceasefire."

The March 23 Movement (M23), a militia supported by Rwanda and its army, has seized vast swaths of the east of the DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

"We reiterate our long-standing call for Rwanda to immediately withdraw all Rwanda Defense Force personnel and equipment from the DRC," Miller said.

A ceasefire agreement signed in August had stabilized the situation at the front, but both sides continued to exchange fire and clashes have intensified since late October.

Angola-mediated talks between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi `peace deal.

Masisi, with a population of around 40,000, is the administrative capital of the territory with the same name, rich in agriculture, livestock and minerals.

It lies about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the North Kivu provincial capital Goma.

"To end the conflict and suffering, it is vital that both the DRC and Rwanda uphold their commitments to the Angola-mediated Luanda Process and ensure that the reinforced ad hoc verification mechanism is operational," Miller said.

Related Topics

Fire Army Exchange Agriculture Luanda Goma Same Rwanda United States Congo March August October All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

16 minutes ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

10 hours ago
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

10 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

12 hours ago
 Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

12 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

12 hours ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

12 hours ago

More Stories From World