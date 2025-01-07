US condemns DRC rebels' 'brazen ceasefire violations'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The United States on Monday condemned "brazen ceasefire violations" in the Democratic Republic of Congo by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who seized control of a key town in the east at the weekend.

"The continued advances by the M23, including the taking of Masisi town this weekend, damage efforts to reach a negotiated peace in eastern DRC while harming and displacing civilians in the area," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"M23 must immediately cease hostilities and abide by the ceasefire."

The March 23 Movement (M23), a militia supported by Rwanda and its army, has seized vast swaths of the east of the DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

"We reiterate our long-standing call for Rwanda to immediately withdraw all Rwanda Defense Force personnel and equipment from the DRC," Miller said.

A ceasefire agreement signed in August had stabilized the situation at the front, but both sides continued to exchange fire and clashes have intensified since late October.

Angola-mediated talks between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi `peace deal.

Masisi, with a population of around 40,000, is the administrative capital of the territory with the same name, rich in agriculture, livestock and minerals.

It lies about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the North Kivu provincial capital Goma.

"To end the conflict and suffering, it is vital that both the DRC and Rwanda uphold their commitments to the Angola-mediated Luanda Process and ensure that the reinforced ad hoc verification mechanism is operational," Miller said.