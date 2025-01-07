US Condemns DRC Rebels' 'brazen Ceasefire Violations'
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The United States on Monday condemned "brazen ceasefire violations" in the Democratic Republic of Congo by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who seized control of a key town in the east at the weekend.
"The continued advances by the M23, including the taking of Masisi town this weekend, damage efforts to reach a negotiated peace in eastern DRC while harming and displacing civilians in the area," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"M23 must immediately cease hostilities and abide by the ceasefire."
The March 23 Movement (M23), a militia supported by Rwanda and its army, has seized vast swaths of the east of the DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.
"We reiterate our long-standing call for Rwanda to immediately withdraw all Rwanda Defense Force personnel and equipment from the DRC," Miller said.
A ceasefire agreement signed in August had stabilized the situation at the front, but both sides continued to exchange fire and clashes have intensified since late October.
Angola-mediated talks between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi `peace deal.
Masisi, with a population of around 40,000, is the administrative capital of the territory with the same name, rich in agriculture, livestock and minerals.
It lies about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the North Kivu provincial capital Goma.
"To end the conflict and suffering, it is vital that both the DRC and Rwanda uphold their commitments to the Angola-mediated Luanda Process and ensure that the reinforced ad hoc verification mechanism is operational," Miller said.
Recent Stories
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
More Stories From World
-
US condemns DRC rebels' 'brazen ceasefire violations'25 seconds ago
-
North Korea's Kim says new missile will deter 'rivals'10 minutes ago
-
North Korea's Kim says new missile will deter 'rivals'20 minutes ago
-
Blinken in Japan after rift on steel deal20 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers certify Trump win, four years after Capitol riot20 minutes ago
-
Olmo situation overshadowing Barca bid for Spanish Super Cup20 minutes ago
-
Giannis triple-double propels Bucks over Raptors20 minutes ago
-
'Comeback' queen Demi Moore 'has always been here,' says director40 minutes ago
-
Tensions mount in Venezuela ahead of Maduro swearing-in40 minutes ago
-
US records its first human death from bird flu40 minutes ago
-
N. Korea leader says new hypersonic missile system can deter Pacific 'rivals'50 minutes ago
-
S. Korea investigators seek new warrant to arrest President Yoon1 hour ago