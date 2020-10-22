US condemns 'excessive' use of force by military in Nigeria

The United States on Thursday condemed what it called excessive use of force by the Nigerian military for firing on unarmed demonstrators

"We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law," he added.