US Condemns Expulsion of UK Diplomats From Belarus - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The United States has condemned the decision of the Belarusian government to expel UK diplomats from the country, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States expresses solidarity with the United Kingdom and condemns the harassment and expulsion of two UK diplomats from Belarus on November 9," Brown said.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Monday that Minsk declared two UK diplomats personae non grata because of activities incompatible with the diplomatic status.

The State Dept. described the diplomats expulsion as an "attempt to hide the daily harassment and repression" of Belarusians and called on Minsk to hold "free and fair elections under independent observation."

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that London expelled two Belarusian diplomats as a mirror response to Minsk's actions.