US Condemns Hezbollah Rocket Attacks Against Israel - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The United States condemns Hezbollah's recent rocket attacks against Israel, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Earlier on Friday, Israel Defense Force spokesman Amnon Shefler said that 19 rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon, 16 of which managed to cross the border. Shefler Israel managed to intercept ten of the rockets.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms Hezbollah's rocket attacks into Israel. This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon's stability and sovereignty," Price said in a statement.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was asked by his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Friday to demand that the Lebanese government stop firing rockets toward Israel, Gantz's press service said.

Price said the United States remains engaged with both Israeli and Lebanese officials. He also called upon the Lebanese government to prevent such attacks and "bring the area under its control," in addition to facilitating full access for peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

