US Condemns Hong Kong Decision to Postpone Elections, Disqualify Opposition - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The United States condemns the Hong Kong government's decision to postpone for one year the September elections for the legislative Council and disqualify opposition candidates, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We condemn the Hong Kong government's decisions to postpone for one year its Legislative Council elections and to disqualify opposition candidates," McEnany said. "These actions undermine democratic processes and freedoms."

McEnany said by undertaking such actions, China is breaking its promises of autonomy and freedom for the people in Hong Kong.