UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Hong Kong Decision To Postpone Elections, Disqualify Opposition - White House

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:31 PM

US Condemns Hong Kong Decision to Postpone Elections, Disqualify Opposition - White House

The United States condemns the Hong Kong government's decision to postpone for one year the September elections for the legislative Council and disqualify opposition candidates, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The United States condemns the Hong Kong government's decision to postpone for one year the September elections for the legislative Council and disqualify opposition candidates, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We condemn the Hong Kong government's decisions to postpone for one year its Legislative Council elections and to disqualify opposition candidates," McEnany said. "These actions undermine democratic processes and freedoms."

McEnany said by undertaking such actions, China is breaking its promises of autonomy and freedom for the people in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

China White House Hong Kong United States September Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

2 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

5 minutes ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Airline Pobeda to Start Flights From Mosco ..

5 minutes ago

Cyprus makes masks mandatory in shops as virus cas ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.