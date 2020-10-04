UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Hong Kong's Arrests Of Over 80 People On National Day - State Department

Sun 04th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

US Condemns Hong Kong's Arrests of Over 80 People on National Day - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The United States has denounced the arrest of more than 80 people during a National Day holiday in Hong Kong, Morgan Ortagus, a spokeswoman of the US State Department, said in a statement.

"We are outraged at the Hong Kong government's arbitrary arrest of more than 80 people on October 1. A stable and prosperous Hong Kong depends on honoring the rights of assembly, free speech, and other fundamental freedoms," Ortagus said.

She noted that by repressing the public opinion in Hong Kong, the government proves "its complicity with the Chinese Communist Party's evisceration of Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms of its people.

"

Hong Kong Police detained as many as 86 people for participation in unauthorized assemblies last Thursday, as the People's Republic of China celebrated the 71st anniversary of its founding.

The detentions took place in the area of Causeway Bay where police officers were selectively stopping and searching people. They raised the blue flag several times, warning residents against illegal gatherings.

The Hong Kong authorities have banned demonstrations timed with the Chinese National Day, citing public safety and health reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 6,000 law enforcement officers were authorized to ensure public order in the city.

