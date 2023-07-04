WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The United States has condemned the issuance by Hong Kong police of an international bounty for information leading to an arrest of eight alleged pro-democracy activists who currently reside outside of the city, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the Hong Kong Police Force's issuance of an international bounty for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy activists who no longer live in Hong Kong," the statement said on Monday.

The State Department believes that the extraterritorial application of the Hong Kong National Security Law creates a "dangerous precedent" threatening human rights and fundamental freedoms around the world, the statement said.

The United States is calling on the Hong Kong government to immediately withdraw the reward and "respect other countries' sovereignty," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Hong Kong police offered HK$1 million ($127,603) rewards for each of seven men and one woman who reside today in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.