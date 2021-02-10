US Condemns Houthi Attack at Airport in Saudi Arabia - White House

The United States has denounced the Houthi attack at the civilian airport in Saudi Arabia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States has denounced the Houthi attack at the civilian airport in Saudi Arabia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"We condemn the Houthi attack today at the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia - [a] civilian airport.

" Psaki said. "We will continue our diplomatic outreach and engage with various stakeholders including members of Congress, humanitarian aid organizations, the UN Special Envoy and others to bring a negotiated settlement to end the war."