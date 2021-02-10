UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Houthi Attack At Civilian Airport In Saudi Arabia - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:44 PM

US Condemns Houthi Attack at Civilian Airport in Saudi Arabia - White House

The United States has denounced the Houthi attack at the civilian airport in Saudi Arabia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States has denounced the Houthi attack at the civilian airport in Saudi Arabia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"We condemn the Houthi attack today at the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia - [a] civilian airport." Psaki said. "We will continue our diplomatic outreach and engage with various stakeholders including members of Congress, humanitarian aid organizations, the UN Special Envoy and others to bring a negotiated settlement to end the war."

A civilian plane at Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia caught fire as a result of an attack carried out by Yemen's Houthi movement, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said on Wednesday. The coalition said situation at the airport is under control.

Psaki noted that the attack coincides with US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking's first trip to the region and his efforts to bring a lasting peace to Yemen.

"The Houthis meanwhile continually demonstrate a desire to prolong the war by attacking Saudi Arabia including attacks on citizens," she said.

Psaki reiterated that the focus of United States efforts will continue to be on diplomacy to end the war via the United Nations-led process, impose a ceasefire, open humanitarian channels and restore peace talks.

"We believe that remains the best path forward," she said.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria responded by saying the opposition movement hit warplane airfields at the Abha airport via four drones on Wednesday afternoon and the strike "was accurate."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

Related Topics

Attack Fire United Nations White House Yemen Abha Sanaa United States Saudi Arabia Congress 2015 Government Best Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Welcomes WHO's Recommend ..

1 minute ago

Trump Advisers Described Germany's Proposal on Nor ..

1 minute ago

Secretary of Indian IT Ministry Meets With Twitter ..

1 minute ago

UN Strongly Condemns Mali Attack That Injured 20 P ..

4 minutes ago

NMDC, NPCC complete merger to create leading engin ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.