US Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Civilian Infrastructure - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The United States condemns the Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure and facilities in several Saudi Arabian cities, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"We condemn the Houthi attacks launched against Saudi Arabia's civil infrastructure earlier today.

Unprovoked Houthi attacks against Saudi Aramco's oil storage facilities in Jeddah as well as attacks against civil facilities in Jizan, Najran, and Dhahran are acts of terrorism aimed to prolong the suffering of the Yemeni people," Sullivan said in the statement on Friday.

The United States stands fully behind efforts to de-escalate the conflict through the UN and will continue to support partners in defense of their territory from Houthi attacks, Sullivan also said.

The attacks were clearly enabled by Iran in violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting the import of weapons into Yemen, Sullivan added.

