WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The United States condemns the detention of Yemeni staff of the US embassy in Sanaa and the breach of the embassy compound by the Houthi rebels and calls for their immediate release, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The United States condemns the Houthis' detention and mistreatment of dozens of Yemeni citizens and their family members simply because they have worked for the United States in Sana'a in a caretaker capacity since the US Embassy there suspended operations in 2015. Several of these employees are still being held," Blinken said in a statement on Friday. "The Houthis must immediately release unharmed all Yemeni employees of the United States, vacate the Embassy compound, return seized property, and cease their threats."