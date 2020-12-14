The United States denounces Iran's recent execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Twitter statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United States denounces Iran's recent execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Twitter statement on Monday.

"The US strongly condemns Iran's unjust, barbaric execution of Ruhollah Zam, an Iranian journalist kidnapped abroad by the regime," Pompeo said. "Zam exposed the brutality and corruption of the regime, which has killed or arrested more than 860 journalists in its 41-year reign of terror."

On Saturday, Zam, who founded and ran the anti-government Amad news website and Telegram channel, was executed in Iran over accusations of fueling mass anti-government protests in 2017-2018.

In October 2019, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested the Paris-based journalist. Zam was sentenced to death in June 2020. He was accused of working with French and Israeli intelligence agents against Iran and attempting to destabilize the situation in the country by encouraging mass anti-government protests on social media in 2017.

The nationwide rallies in Iran began in December 2017 and continued through January 2018 over what protesters called weak economic policies of the Iranian government and a spike in food prices. According to various media reports, hundreds were arrested during the unrest.