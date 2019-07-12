(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The United States condemns Iran 's alleged interference with the passage of a British vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and will work with its allies to prevent any similar harassment, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Department of State condemns the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp Navy's attempt to unlawfully harass and interfere with the passage of the UK-flagged merchant vessel British Heritage yesterday near the Strait of Hormuz," Ortega said. "We will continue to work closely with the United Kingdom and our allies to ensure that the Iranian regime's malign activities do not further disrupt international law, maritime security or global commerce."

On Wednesday, US defense officials said five Iranian military boats attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, an allegation which Iran firmly denied.