US Condemns Iran's Use Of Ballistic Missiles, Drones Against Iraqi Kurdistan - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The United States strongly condemns Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drones in attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

"We strongly condemn Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region as an unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said.

The State Department spokesperson said the US government is aware of the reports of civilian casualties and deplores any loss of life.

"Moreover, we further condemn comments from the government of Iran threatening additional attacks against Iraq," Price added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian forces used drones and missiles to hit several Iranian-Kurdish opposition parties in the Iraqi Kurdistan, killing at least seven people, local media reported, citing officials.

