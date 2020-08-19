US condemns Mali 'mutiny', calls for 'freedom' of detained leaders

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned what he called a "mutiny" in Mali and called for the freedom of the West African country's detained leaders to be ensured

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned what he called a "mutiny" in Mali and called for the freedom of the West African country's detained leaders to be ensured.

On Tuesday, rebel military leaders forced Malian President Boubacar Keita from office.

Keita later said he had resigned to avoid bloodshed.

Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were taken into custody.

"The United States strongly condemns the August 18 mutiny in Mali as we would condemn any forcible seizure of power," Pompeo said in a statement.

"The freedom and safety of detained government officials and their families must be ensured."