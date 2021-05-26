US Condemns Massacre in Southern Peru Aimed at Disrupting Presidential Runoff - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Washington has denounced the deadly attack by a rebel group in southern Peru a few weeks ahead of a presidential election runoff in the Latin American country, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

On Monday Peruvian military said that at least 14 people, including two children, were killed when a splinter group of the Shining Path militant group attacked a remote jungle hamlet flying over the Valley of the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro Rivers, known for coca production. Militants reportedly scattered leaflets warning locals to boycott the second round of the presidential election scheduled for next month.

"We condemn yesterday's killing of at least 14 people in Peru and stand by our Peruvian partners as they seek justice. There is no room in a democracy for political violence.

We extend our condolences to the families and communities impacted by this senseless violence," Blinken tweeted.

Peruvians remain bitterly divided over the legacy of former president Alberto Fujimori ” while his supporters say that the ex-leader defeated the guerrillas, detractors point to brutal repression to suppress dissent. Accused of corruption and human rights abuse, Fujimori was pardoned in 2018 on humanitarian grounds over his advanced and incurable illness. The pardon resulted in mass protests across the country, as well as the resignation of several Peruvian senior officials.

The current election features his daughter, right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori ” also accused of corruption ” who made it into the runoff last month. The rebel group has warned that those voting for Fujimori would be considered "traitors."