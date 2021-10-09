UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Mosque Attack In Afghanistan 'In Strongest Terms' - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Condemns Mosque Attack in Afghanistan 'In Strongest Terms' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The United States condemns in the storngest terms the latest attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, Afghanistan State  Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms today's attack on worshippers at Friday prayers in Kunduz, Afghanistan," Price said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The Afghan people deserve a future free of terror."

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said more than 100 people died in the explosion that ripped through the Shia mosque during Friday prayers.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban (banned in Russia), said investigators were working at the scene of the explosion. Mujahid also said the explosion claimed the lives of compatriots.

