US Condemns Murder Of Afghan City Mayor' Father - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:41 PM

US Condemns Murder of Afghan City Mayor' Father - Pompeo

The United States condemns the murder of the father of Zarifa Ghafari, the mayor of Maiden Shahr in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The United States condemns the murder of the father of Zarifa Ghafari, the mayor of Maiden Shahr in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States condemns the assassination of Abdul Wase Ghafari, the father of Mayor Zarifa Ghafari, in Kabul," Pompeo said.

The authorities must make every effort to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice, Pompeo added.

On November 5, Abdul Wase Ghafari - an Afghan Army colonel - was killed in front of his home by unknown gunmen, media reported.

More Stories From World

