US Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch, Calls On Pyongyang To Engage In Talks - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The United States condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and urges Pyongyang to stop provocative actions and to engage in diplomacy with Washington, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

"Special Representative (Sung) Kim emphasized US condemnation of the (North Korea) DPRK's October 19 ballistic missile launch, which violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and called on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," the State Department said in a press release.

North Korea's missile launch took place during Kim's trilateral meeting with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss cooperation on the denuclearization the Korean peninsula, the release said.

