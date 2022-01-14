UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:11 PM

US Condemns N. Korea Missile Launch, Remains Committed to Diplomacy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States on Friday condemned the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea and emphasized yet again that it remains committed to diplomacy to resolve the crisis on the Korean peninsula, the State Department said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea test-launched a missile for the third time this year. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's (North Korea's) ballistic missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community. We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the State Department said.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a missile that it claimed was hypersonic. The missile flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. North Korea also test-launched a missile on January 5.

Following the latest missile launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed Tokyo would take a set of measures that include the prompt gathering, analysis and sharing of information as well as ensuring the safety of aircraft and vessels.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States intends to impose new sanctions on North Korean persons linked to Pyongyang's missile program and will work with South Korea and Japan to craft a proper response.

