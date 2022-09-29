UrduPoint.com

US Condemns N. Korea's Latest Missile Launches, Calls For Dialogue - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:23 PM

The United States condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile test launches and urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile test launches and urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's (North Korea's) multiple ballistic missile launches," Patel said during a press briefing. "We remain deeply committed to a diplomatic approach with the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue."

