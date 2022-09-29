(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile test launches and urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's (North Korea's) multiple ballistic missile launches," Patel said during a press briefing. "We remain deeply committed to a diplomatic approach with the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue."