US Condemns New Burkina Faso Coup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The United States is concerned over the latest developments in Burkina Faso, where a military takeover took place on Friday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"We note that for the second time in eight months, military officers have asserted that they have dissolved the government and National Assembly and suspended the constitution. We join our partners at ECOWAS, the African Union, and the European Union in condemning these acts and the ongoing violence, which put in jeopardy the agreed-upon timeline for a return to a democratically elected, civilian-led government," Price said in a Saturday statement.

He added that Washington is calling on those responsible to deescalate the situation.

"The United States is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso," Price said, adding that Washington is "closely monitoring this fluid situation, and we call for restraint by all actors.

On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months. Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all condemned the forceful takeover of power in Burkina Faso.

The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba sought refuge at a French military base.

