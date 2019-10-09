UrduPoint.com
US Condemns New Int'l Criminal Court Effort To Probe US Forces In Afghan War - Pompeo

Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:48 PM

US Condemns New Int'l Criminal Court Effort to Probe US Forces in Afghan War - Pompeo

The United States condemned the latest effort by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate US forces in Afghanistan for war crimes, by repeating a threat to protect all personnel from the court's jurisdiction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United States condemned the latest effort by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate US forces in Afghanistan for war crimes, by repeating a threat to protect all personnel from the court's jurisdiction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"The United States remains committed to protecting its personnel from the ICC's wrong-headed efforts spearheaded by a few grandstanders," Pompeo said in a press release. "The United States will take all necessary steps to defend its sovereignty and protect US and allied personnel from unjust investigation and prosecution by the ICC."

On September 17, ICC judges partially granted a request by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to appeal an earlier decision rejecting a prosecution request to probe actions by US troops in Afghanistan for possible war crimes.

The United States refused to join the ICC, which is based in the Netherlands, saying the body would become a forum for politically motivated prosecutions of US and allied military personnel.

In 2002, Congress enacted the American Service-Members' Protection Act, which authorizes the president to use military force to free US military personnel jailed by the ICC. Critics dubbed the measure "The Hague Invasion Act."

In April, the United States revoked Bensouda's visa and banned her from entering the United States in response to her campaign to investigate US troops in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said the United States would continue not to provide visas to Bensouda and any other ICC personnel who support her efforts to subject US service members to the court's jurisdiction.

