MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The United States condemns North Korea's recent missile launches that destabilize the region, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We are aware of these reports.

We are working to confirm the specific nature of the recent launch event and consulting closely with our allies," the spokesperson said.

"We take reports of any new capability seriously, and as we've said, we condemn any illicit missile launches, which are destabilizing to the region and to the international community," the statement said.